Luna’s sweetness has been present in all her performances. On this occasion she could not be less and her talent has warmed our hearts with her voice.

His tango version of El día que me Quiero has thrilled the audience of La Voz, demonstrating enormous talent. His sensitivity has been present in every note and the coaches have dedicated some beautiful words to him.

The performance has shown, once again, that Luna has something special that moves anyone. Don’t miss her performance in the video above!