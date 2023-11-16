Starting today, Amazon Luna, the cloud video game service, is available in Spain. This platform offers players the possibility of enjoying video games without the need for hardware expensive or long download times.

Users can access Luna from all types of devices, including computers, tablets, mobile phones and Smart TVs. For Amazon Prime members, exclusive benefits are offered, such as free access to popular games.

“Whether you want to hop on the Battle Bus and play Fortnite with your friends, enjoy entertaining video games, retro classics or AAA titles, you can always find something interesting to play. You can access Luna from any compatible device, such as computers Windows and Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and Samsung and LG smart TVs,” they explain from Amazon.

With all this, Amazon has also announced a new section dedicated to games on Fire TV for users in Spain, France and Italy, offering a centralized selection of games and related content.

Amazon Luna subscription options for different preferences

Moon offers up to three different subscription options to adapt to all types of needs:

Luna+: With a monthly fee of 9.99 euros, Luna+ gives access to a diverse library that includes games from many genres, from action to classics. Subscribers also enjoy additional benefits such as access to Ubisoft PC games and a 7-day free trial. Ubisoft+: for 17.99 euros per month, this subscription provides access to the latest Ubisoft releases, as well as an extensive catalog of the company’s popular games. Jackbox Games: Exclusive to Luna, this €4.99 per month subscription offers popular party games.

The Luna controller, designed for a next-level gaming experience, is available on Amazon for €39.99 during the launch period — instead of €69.99, until November 27. A mobile clip is also offered for 14.99 euros for those who prefer to play from these devices.