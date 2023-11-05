With this thickened BMW M2 you get an LED bar across the entire width of the spoiler. A new trend in the making?

The new BMW M2 still takes some getting used to, but fortunately the sound is that it is at least a nice driving car. The tuning world has also found the M2 (G87). If BMW’s fattening kit doesn’t quite do it for you, there is plenty of stuff available to completely customize your G87 now.

Maxton Design

Maxton Design also presents their parts for the BMW M2 G87. At least, the light could have been left on for a while when photographing a black car with black parts. Maxton Design has released a parts kit for many cars and the M2 seems to follow an established recipe. Splitter set all around, large spoiler on the back. The rims also do not appear to be original, but Maxton does not offer them.

Luminous spoiler

Actually, it couldn’t be simpler, but then we have to talk about the gigantic spoiler on the back of Maxton’s BMW M2. It provides light. And not that they have subtly incorporated a third brake light, no, it is on together with the rear lighting. Given the current trend of continuous light bars at the back, this is not a crazy idea, but it is a bizarre sight. As if Darth Vader left his lightsaber on the spoiler. The rest of the car proves that Darth Vader could very well be the owner.

Components

As mentioned, the lighting from the spoiler can also be used next time to illuminate the car better, but fortunately Maxton also has a catalog for parts for the BMW M2. This teaches us that you have many choices, carbon fiber or plastic are both allowed. Carbon fiber side skirts and front lip cost 1,099 and 729 euros respectively. The carbon fiber rear spoiler costs 1,900 euros or 3,400 euros with the LED bar: that’s an expensive LED bar. You can also get 992 GT3 RS-esque ‘roof rails’ to direct the air to the spoiler for 144 euros. The rest are plastic parts such as the diffuser, rear splitters and canards, if desired. These cost 99 or 199 euros and you have different choices.

You can see what is available on the Maxton website, then you can decide whether you want a luminous spoiler.

