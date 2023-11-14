An excellent start in the Giallorossi shirt then, after the match against Inter, the sudden decline. Big Rom seems to have suffered from the close encounter with his old square…

Emanuele Zotti

November 14, 2023 (change at 10:21) – MILAN

What happened to Romelu Lukaku? After a surprising start (especially for someone who had been forced to train alone for a long time after the break with Chelsea) which had granted Roma fans new dreams of glory (nine games as a starter between the championship and Europa League and eight goals) , the Belgian striker has changed for some time now. His performance has dropped in the last four games, where he gave only one (fundamental) starting point with a winning goal against Lecce, and many are wondering why such a sudden step backwards.

whistles

—

It is impossible not to notice that the problems arose with the match against Inter and one then wonders whether the proclamations made by those around him (“Romelu is fine, he is a professional”) regarding the reception with whistles from the fans Nerazzurri were authentic or just a facade. At San Siro Big Rom, targeted by the supporters of his former club who felt betrayed by his failure to return and join Juve, was practically not seen or heard from. Ok, a subpar performance can happen, especially with the league leaders who are capable of putting anyone in Italy and Europe in difficulty. The problem is that Lukaku never seems to have recovered from that tension in Milan.

subdued

—

Against Lecce at the Olimpico he started by missing a penalty (this had never happened to him in Serie A) and when in injury time he scored the goal that gave Mourinho’s men a fundamental victory he reacted as never expected: shirt flying away, a furious race under the Curva Sud and at the final whistle a cry that seemed to indicate the end of a nightmare, a release of the anxiety accumulated in the week preceding the match at San Siro (where there was more talk of whistles than of game) and the one immediately after. But nothing is behind the Belgian giant yet. In the Europa League against Slavia Prague he made little or no impact, interrupting the streak of consecutive goals in the second European competition that had been with him for nine years. On Sunday evening he should have taken on Roma’s offensive burden and dragged them into the derby with Lazio. With Inter he did it every time he was deployed from the first minute (five times), scoring a goal for his Rossoneri cousins. Not against Roma, this time too – despite often forcing himself to move back to get a ball that otherwise would never reach him – he once again missed the goal goal without even having a real opportunity to give his team the lead .

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

FORGET SAN SIRO

—

From this point of view, the break for the national teams could prove fundamental. Big Rom will have time to rediscover himself and the motivations that made him so great at the start of the season. And forget those whistles which, despite him, must have hurt him or at least upset him. It’s time to move on.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED