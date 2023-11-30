Giallorossi scored with Big Rom, equal to Bedia in the second half. Mou guarantees the playoffs, but to go straight to the round of 16 he must win against Sheriff and hope

Emanuele Zotti

November 30, 2023 (change at 11.52pm) – MILAN

A draw that risks definitively condemning Roma to play in the Europa League playoffs in February. Barring “miracles” during the last match of the group scheduled in two weeks against Sheriff at the Olimpico, when Slavia Prague – who now lead group G with a 2-point advantage over the Giallorossi – will host Servette. In fact, the match between the Swiss and the Giallorossi ended 1-1, with the hosts canceling Roma’s momentary advantage achieved by Lukaku in the second half. Mou’s men, who took to the field with Cristante in the role of central defender due to Mancini’s withdrawal, paid the price for the midfielder’s mistake on Bedia’s equalizer but – above all – a lack of clarity in front of goal despite the clear opportunities that occurred before at the feet of Lukaku, El Shaarawy and then Dybala. The good news is the mathematical certainty of having qualified for the direct elimination phase even if – as mentioned – a misstep by Slavia will be needed to hope for first place. To finish the group at the top, Pellegrini and his teammates will now have to beat Sheriff and hope for a victory for Servette in Prague. In the event of a draw for Slavia and a victory for Roma, however, to secure the lead, a goleada is needed to make up for a goal difference that sees the Czechs ahead by 4 goals.

FIRST HALF

The Swiss, forced to win to hope to get through, started at full speed and in the first quarter of an hour collected a series of chances, including one in the 12th minute by Bolla who was the first to test the reflexes of Svilar, in goal instead of Rui Patricio as always when Roma play in the Cup. Roma then makes use of the technical difference of the players compared to those of Servette and grows, making less use of the flanks (also because Celik on the right suffers too much from Bolla) and attacking mainly in the center in search of Lukaku. The maneuver succeeds perfectly in the 21st minute, when after a great play by Llorente – this time freer to move because he is used as the right arm after Mancini’s withdrawal – he serves Romelu Lukaku to perfection who starts with the first left-footed shot that leaves no escape in Frick. The Belgian is there and has a couple of good opportunities to double the lead in the 25th minute and especially in the 35th minute at the end of a collective action from Aouar, while Dybala seems to play a bit with the handbrake on, perhaps for the cold in Geneva or for the pitch in terrible conditions. However, Servette doesn’t give up and in the 45th minute Kutesa shoots very strongly from the edge towards the top corner, but Svilar stretches out and with his return hand deflects it into the corner showing off the first real miracle since wearing the Roma shirt.

SECOND HALF

José Mourinho chooses to rely on the same protagonists of the first half, despite the cold and a pitch that continues to get worse action after action. A choice which, at least initially, does not pay off for the Portuguese considering that – after Stefanski’s whistle – the script is exactly the same as in the first half, with the Swiss attacking the Giallorossi’s half of the pitch en masse. This time the hosts’ efforts paid off almost immediately. In the 50th minute, in fact, it is Bedia who, taking advantage of a serious mistake by Cristante – he misses and mistimes his header on the opponent’s cross – is good (and lucky) at controlling the ball by keeping it low and beating Svilar with a flat touch that passes under the goalkeeper’s leg. A mockery for the former Benfica player who, during the best performance as a Roma player seen so far, pays for the mistake of one of his more experienced teammates. The cold shower, however, shakes Roma who begin to look forward and – above all – Mourinho: five minutes after the equalizer, in fact, the Special One decides to recall Aouar to the bench, who leaves the field after a less than convincing performance, leaving space for Pellegrini. However, Roma’s attack almost systematically crashes into Servette’s orderly defensive wall, which almost always manages to recover the ball by attempting to restart by exploiting Roma’s impetus (often rushing forward). And it is precisely to stop a possible opposing counterattack that Cristante receives the first yellow card for Mourinho’s team. The barrier erected by the Swiss, however, did not seem to intimidate the Giallorossi, who in the 63rd minute devoured the equalizer with Dybala who, taking advantage of a favorable rebound, found himself alone in front of Frick, sending the ball into the corner for a possible second. The confirmation that it was not a favorable day for Joya came 9 minutes later, when the Argentine was unable to angle an inside-left shot enough that did not cause too many worries for the opposing goalkeeper. The error of the number 21 pushes Mourinho to draw from the bench again, first in the 74th minute when he sends Spinazzola onto the field for El Shaarawy and then in the 81st minute when the game ends with Bove and Dybala, who come off to make room for Belotti (warned in the final) and Renato Sanches. Moves that help Roma to constantly remain in the opponent’s half of the pitch, without ever creating real dangers for the Swiss goal (Paredes and Pellegrini’s attempts were too timid). Nothing to do even in the final – during the 6′ of injury time allowed by the Polish whistle – with Ndicka getting a yellow card to stop a possible opponent’s restart (he was warned, Sheriff will miss) and Svilar good at averting a bitter end with an exit low on Servette’s last assault.

