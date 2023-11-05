The Belgian center forward had a penalty saved by the excellent Falcone, but two minutes from the end he followed up Azmoun’s goal and made Almqvist’s advantage go in vain

Andrea Pugliese

November 5 – Rome

At the last breath, with my heart in my throat, when everything seemed over. For Lecce it is a joke, for Roma an unexpected joy and also a breath of fresh air. Because until the 46th minute of the second half Mou was down (goal from Almqvist) and could see the abyss up close. Then a header from Azmoun (still good, as with Monza) and Lukaku’s last-gasp goal gave Roma a now unexpected victory. And which allows Mou to overtake Sarri in the standings, awaiting next Sunday’s derby.

Home supremacy

—

Mourinho finds Dybala from the start and sends Aouar in fixed marking on Ramadani on Lecce’s construction from below. D’Aversa, however, this time lines up with a sort of 4-2-3-1, where the difference is made by Rafia, who acts partly as a midfielder (rebuilding the midfield trio) and partly as an attacking midfielder. Roma could immediately put the match on the best track, but Lukaku badly kicks a penalty on Falcone which was awarded after just 2′ of play due to a handball by Baschirotto following a shot by Dybala. The golden chance having been wasted, Mou’s boys are left to play the game (opportunities for El Shaarawy and Aouar and a slalom into the area by Dybala which ended with a too high rabona), even if all things considered the Lecce defense held up well. On the other hand, however, the first shot (outside) only arrived in the 29th minute with Ramadani, but Lecce fired from distance and then created a couple of other opportunities with Banda: on the first the Zambian claimed a penalty for a hand by Karsdorp , on the second he wastes everything at the decisive moment. Dybala, on the other hand, starts creating play in the middle, with Roma this time working much more centrally than on the side lanes. And a piece of skill from the Argentine (mini-sombrero and volley) brings Roma once again close to scoring, but without being able to find it.

Heart-pounding

—

However, D’Aversa understood that he can play it, also because Lecce took courage as the minutes passed. The speed of Banda and Almqvist on the wings creates problems for the Roma rearguard, even if Pongracic creates the opportunity thanks to a bloody ball lost in the middle by Aouar. Then Lukaku wastes on Falcone and El Shaarawy in turn wastes a potential scoring opportunity. Now, however, the match is more balanced, also considering that Roma’s search for goals creates inviting spaces for the visitors’ counterattacks. Then after a month and a half Renato Sanches also appears again, but it is Almqvist in the 26th minute who burns Rui Patricio and gives Lecce the lead (Mancini’s sensational double error on Banda). Mou therefore first puts 3-4-3 (inside Azmoun) and then 4-2-4 (with Belotti close to Lukaku and Azmoun and Dybala wide). The Argentine comes close to equalising, Strefezza comes within a whisker of 2-0. Then the Olimpico comes down, when everything seemed to be decided: first Azmoun equalizes with a header in full injury time following a tip from Zalewski, then Lukaku finds the decisive opportunity in the area for the 2-1. It ends like this, with Romanist joy and Lecce mockery.

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 8:12 pm)

