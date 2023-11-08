Luis Miguel will contribute with a donation of 10 million pesosand the Banorte Foundation will undertake to match this amount, thus adding a total of 20 million pesos.

These funds will go to the reconstruction and equipment of homes for the benefit of the victims in Acapulco, after the damage caused by Hurricane “Otis”.

The Banorte Foundation has a comprehensive approach to supporting communities affected by Hurricane Otis, which includes activities such as the construction and reconstruction of homes, the distribution of food packages, promotion of health plans, active participation of volunteersand other initiatives to benefit those affected by this natural disaster.

To do this, he explained that he works together with Habitat for Humanity, Un Kilo de Ayuda, AMA, Food Bank and Save the Children.

So far, the total raised by Fundación Banorte, destined to support Acapulco and areas affected by Hurricane “Otis”, including the donation from singer Luis Miguel, is 31 million pesos; Banorte Foundation will contribute an equal amount to add 62 million pesos.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions