Luis Miguel provoked the enthusiasm of his fans this year with ticket sales that sold out quickly, showing once again that he is one of the most important singers in Mexico. However, those who bought his ticket to attend the concert in León were surprised with the news of the cancellation of this concert.

The cancellation of the concert was related to a incorrect management of required permissions to carry out an event of this type.

This is why fans are worried, not only because they will miss the opportunity to see Luis Miguel live, but also because Added to this is the fact that there is uncertainty around ticket refunds..

What will happen to the tickets after the cancellation of the concert in León?

At the moment the production company has not issued a response about the process to return the money to the people who bought the ticket and there have been rumors that they could move the event to a nearby state.

Despite the resolution reached by the organizers of the event, it is important to remember the indications of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco)who point out that people who bought tickets for mega events have the right to receive a refund in case of cancellation.

The portal of Government of Mexico gives the following indications:

Review the terms and conditions of the companies regarding cancellations. Contact customer service. Go to the establishment’s box office if you bought physical tickets. If you purchased with a credit or debit card, the refund must be returned through the same means.

