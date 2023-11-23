Luis Miguel, the well-known “Sol de México” ignored the first summons that the Prosecutor’s Office sent him to appear at their offices and appear in a lawsuit for support. “LuisMi”’s lawyers sent a proof explaining that the artist was working in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León. Given this, and now that “El Sol” is in Mexico City, the agency He summoned him this Wednesday, but he did not show up

According to a document presented on the television program “De Primera Mano”, Luis Miguel has been summoned, for the second time, before the Prosecutor’s Office on the subject of Aracely Arámbula’s criminal lawsuit against him, for the support of his children.

“Sun” has to appear as a defendant due to the lawsuit of “La Chule”, for not having made child support payments for 48 months.

According to what was explained by the hosts of the Imagen Televisión show, the singer would have three chances to not attend the summons that were sent to him, therefore, the legal representatives of “LuisMi” could present a justification to prevent the interpreter of “La unconditional” from attending again.

Next November 28 will be the musician’s last concert in the Mexican capital, so they could quote it again.

FA

