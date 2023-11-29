After the cancellation of Luis Miguel’s concert in León was announced, the uncertainty of the singer’s fans has grown over the refund of tickets. Until now the supplier company Funticket has not given any response regarding the return process.

Likewise, adding to the concern are the rumors that have circulated on social networks about the possible announcement of an additional date in a nearby state where the tickets could be valid.

Given these circumstances, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has pointed out the faults to the company and has given instructions to those affected to demand their refund and an additional 20% compensation, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law for Protection of the Consumer.

��#Bulletin Those affected by the cancellation of Luis Miguel’s concert in León, Guanajuato, must demand a refund of the cost of their tickets, plus an additional 20% for compensation, as established by the Federal Law of #ConsumerProtection. Profeco analyzes the possibility… — Profeco (@Profeco)

November 28, 2023

Added to this is the possibility that Profeco files a class action lawsuit against the supplier.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Luis Miguel Concerts canceled

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions