The sun has arrived in Mexico! This November 14, Luis Miguel’s world tour arrives in the country, with a first stop in Monterrey and then reach CDMX and many other cities in the country. We know that the wait has been long, but, Before you go to the concert to sing “La Inconditional” at the top of your lungs, you should know Luismi’s numbers on Spotify.

Here are some curious facts about Luis Miguel on the platform:

Still the king! Luis Miguel is the most listened to Mexican artist in Spotify history, both globally and locally.

The furor over his return to the stage is felt on Spotify! It has remained in the ranking of the music platform’s charts for 108 consecutive weeks.

Mickey has more than 16 million monthly listeners. To give you an idea, with that number of fans it could sell out 717 dates at the Mexico City Arena, that is, I could sing “The Girl in the Blue Bikini” for about two years in this venue.

My Latin people! Luis Miguel is the Latin American artist who has the most songs with more than 100 million streams on Spotify, 23 of his tracks have achieved this milestone.

The years go by and it remains a hit. 36 years after its launch, “Now You Can March” is the most listened to song by a Mexican artist in the history of Spotify Mexico. So far, it has 607.3 million streams on the platform and it is the song that has spent the most weeks in the Top Songs Mexico with 387. Currently, two songs by the Mexican artist are in the Top Songs Mexico: “La Media Vuelta” (#153) and “Now You Can Leave” (#189).

Luis Miguel’s albums never go out of style! “El Sol” has eight albums placed within the Top Albums Mexico, “Romances” being the best positioned (#77).

Luis Miguel was the most listened to artist on Spotify Mexico in 2018, same year that his biographical series came out.

