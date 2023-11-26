This Saturday night, during their fifth concert at the Mexico City Arena, Luis Miguel generated a stir among his followers when he experienced an unexpected slip that took him to the ground for a few seconds.

The incident, captured and disseminated through social networks, reveals the singer of “La Bikina” trying to execute one of his characteristic dance steps, where he bends one knee and raises his arms. However, an apparent puddle of water on the stage became his adversary, unbalancing him.

According to some national media, the mishap occurred in the final part of the concert. After the fall, the lights went out momentarily, and then “Sun” was observed sitting on the ground in the company of two of his musicians.

During the break, he interacted with them before delighting the audience with a performance of “I propose tonight.” A smile on his face indicated that the incident had not dampened his spirits.

The show continued, but not before the famous person made sure the dryness of his shoes, checking them and walking around the stage.

At another point in the show, the artist signaled to a worker who came to the stage to dry some areas of the floor.

Despite the setback, Luis Miguel did not stop giving himself to his audience with enthusiasm and smiles, making the presentation unforgettable for his fans. Even some online users highlighted the celebrity’s professional attitude in the face of the mishap.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Luis Miguel Concerts CDMX

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions