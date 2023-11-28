Luis Miguel’s concert, which would take place on December 5 at the Domingo Santana stadium in León, Guanajuato, was canceled.

The Municipal Presidency of León determined the cancellation, because the organizing company did not meet the requirements to obtain the permit.

Now the company will have to refund the people who sold them tickets and take care of any disagreements.

The local mayor’s office reported in a statement, that to safeguard the public and in the event of non-compliance by the company, it will not grant the corresponding permission to hold the Luis Miguel concert.

What were the irregularities detected?

The illegal sale of tickets has been going on for months without having the permits to market them.

“Given the recognition by the organizers themselves of the overbooking of tickets, They were asked to attach the total ticket to the event request, but it was never delivered.”

The capacity allowed by Civil Protection for the Luis Miguel concert andAt the Domingo Santana baseball stadium there are 11,352 attendees.

The company “did not comply with providing a guarantee to the satisfaction of the Municipal Treasury in order to conveniently ensure the interests of the attending public and the municipal treasury.”

He also did not provide a copy of the contract for the provision of professional services of the artist, nor did it hire Police and Highway Police surveillance to guarantee the safety of attendees.

He was unable to prove his personality by means of a power of attorney and did not present a lease contract for the parking space required for attendees.

The municipal government reported that the private security company hired for the security of the event does not comply with municipal permits.

He stated that at all times the Municipality attended and provided the facilities for the celebration of the concert; Even alternative spaces were offered that do meet the necessary characteristics for an event of this magnitude.

He explained that since the Domingo Santana stadium was not the appropriate space for a concert, it was necessary to close primary roads, which would affect public transportation and users of private vehicles. as well as the need to provide parking, a situation that the organizers did not solve either.

He said that in recent weeks, the Presidency has been offering multiple solution options to the organizers.

He added that the company was given the last opportunity to deliver the minimum requirements to continue. with the event no later than 12:00 pm this past Monday.

