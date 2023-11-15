Luis Miguel is on cloud nine during his world tour, which is being a huge success. In Spain, where he announced a date for July 6, 2024, he has added more due to good ticket sales, even though the price reaches 1,500 euros.

However, not all of it is good news, since the sun of Mexico has been called to testify for the non-payment of the pension that was to be passed on to the children he had with Aracely Arámbula, something that numerous media outlets denied a long time ago.

He already denied these non-payments, but this afternoon he had to give explanations as to why it took him almost four years to pay the money he owed, as his ex-partner claimed.

A complicated personal moment, in which the artist has taken refuge in his family and his work.

The last time we heard from Luis Miguel’s ex-partner it was because he attacked Paloma Cuevas and the artist after learning that he had resumed his relationship with his daughter Michelle Salas a few months after getting married.