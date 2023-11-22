This Monday night Mexico City lived the first concert of Luis Miguel on his return to the stage.

With a spectacular show and a singer who gave himself completely to his audience, “The Sun of Mexico” crowded the Mexico City Arena and he drove his fans crazy who sang his biggest hits for more than an hour.

The star’s arrival in the Mexican capital brought together not only his biggest fans, but also several celebrities who gathered at the venue, among whom stood out Leticia Calderón and Bárbara de Regilwho sparked controversy on social networks by criticizing the performer’s attitude on stage.

After the presentation of Mickythe “Cabo” actress, decided to give her opinion on the matter and assured that what caught her attention the most throughout the evening was the fact that the singer does not interact with his audience: “He didn’t even say good night, hello “Thank you… he didn’t say anything, not a single word; and it does feel strange,” he said.

De Regil also explained that as a spectator He did not welcome the lack of communication from the “Sun”, especially because the place was full of people who love him and who did everything to be present: “I, who have gone to other concerts, feel strange that the artist, who has a lot of audiences who love him, doesn’t say thank you,” he added.

Likewise, and as if to clarify her presence in the place, she revealed that she is not a fan of Luismi, but that if she attended it was to accompany her husband, Fernando Schoenwaldwho is a big fan: “I’m not a fan, I’m not interested in his music. I sing it, I know some (songs) and it’s cool, I went because Fer likes it.”

What the actress did recognize, both in her publications and in this video; It was a great night and the show “was good,” she concluded.

This Tuesday night Luis Miguel will offer the second of seven concerts he has scheduled at the venue, to continue his time in Mexico in Guadalajara, San Luis Potosí, León, Oaxaca and close this 2023 with an exclusive show at the Riviera Maya.

