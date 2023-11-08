Silvio and Luigi Berlusconi

Luigi Berlusconi, who is the fifth son of the Cav who took up the baton

From his father he inherited that Gascon and light-hearted look that was captured in the photos of his youth on cruise ships. Luigi Berlusconi, Silvio’s fifth and last son, is the one who most of all has taken up his father’s imaginary baton: he is more an entrepreneur than a manager, he has had a knack for business since he was young and, unlike his brothers Marina and Pier Silvio, he has decided immediately to move away from the family business despite sitting on the board of directors of Mediolanum at 19 years old. Born in 1988, she (almost) shares the date of birth with his father: September 29th for Cav. 27 for his dolphin. Not only that: his secretary is the same lady Marinella who lived through the Berlusconi epic from the construction sites of Milan 2 until the end.



But who is Luigi Berlusconi? Here the differences with his father are more marked. Very shy and reserved, passionate about Milan (but here, as they say, we play at home), married to his university friend Federica Fumagalli with whom he had two sons in rapid succession: Emanuele Silvio in 2021, Tommaso Fabio in 2022 . Graduated from Bocconi, master in business administration, cut his teeth in London at JP Morgan, on the board of directors of Mediolanum at 19 years old. But, as we were saying, he has a nose for business. He is president and dominus of H14 (once known as Holding Italiana Fourteenth), a vehicle in cohabitation with the other two sisters – daughters of Veronica Lario – Barbara and Eleonora. H14 manages, first of all, 46.86% of Fininvest’s shares. It is true that the two half-brothers Marina and Pier Silvio manage the absolute majority, but the participation of the three children of Veronica is worth around three billion euros in total.

After Cav’s death, therefore, all five children became billionaires, with Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi having around a billion each, while Marina and Pier Silvio 1.9. It should be remembered, in fact, that Fininvest holds shares in an archipelago of companies: 48.6% of Mfe, 53.3% of Mondadori, 30.12% of Mediolanum. And again: 100% of Monza Calcio, 5.8% of Class Cnbc, 6.8% of the fintech Soldo and 100% of Teatro Manzoni.

But, as mentioned, Luigi Berlusconi has the entrepreneurial soul that characterized his father. Through the H14 manages shareholdings in around forty companies. The latest, in order of time, is Annapurna, the venture capital company for investing in Italy and abroad. Then there’s the 2%. Satispay, the fintech for payment systems that has the highest valuation in Italy. It also has a minority stake in Bending Spoons, the next “unicorn” in which H14 has a minority share. This technological company is responsible, among other things, for the creation of the Immuni app which was used in the Covid era and which today has almost 250 million in liquidity. It’s still: Trade Republic, GetYourGuide, WeFox, Sennder and many others. Without forgetting the only “business” that made dad Silvio turn up his nose: the gay dating app Grindr which is owned by the holding company (and which has a value of around 2.1 billion).

It is not enough. Luigi Berlusconi also has his own personal vehicle, EL Holding which, in turn, holds shares in three entities: 98.9% of Ithaca, 82% of Ithaca 2 and 80% of Ithaca 3. The remaining shares are instead in the hands of Giorgio Valaguzza, former partner of Barbara Berlusconi with whom she had her sons Alessandro and Edoardo. As reported by Affari&Finanza, the holding company owns assets worth 10.7 million euros and has an equivalent net worth. However, the annual budget profit was limited to only 925 thousand euros due to the decrease in revenues of the subsidiaries, which went from 2.6 to 1.6 million euros year after year. In particular, the three subsidiary companies are valued respectively at 8.9 million euros (Ithaca), 473 thousand euros (Ithaca 2) and 16 thousand euros (Ithaca 3). The first company recorded a profit of 270 thousand euros compared to almost 2 million the previous year, but distributed a dividend of 850 thousand euros. The balance sheet benefited from capital gains deriving from the sale of shares in startups such as Klara Holding Inc. (over 464 thousand euros) and Brumbrum (331 thousand euros), while the income statement suffered write-downs in shareholdings, including that in Carnovo Digital (164 thousand euros) .

Ithaca has a total of 3.8 million euros in assets, of which almost the entire amount (3.7 million) is represented by financial investments, including a 500 thousand euro loan issued by Redecam Group and a stake in Legendary Investments , which he invested in EPizza, recently put into liquidation. Ithaca 2 generated a profit of 663 thousand euros (compared to 1.1 million in 2021) with assets of 3.7 million euros, which includes stakes in Satispay, Sellrapido, Planet Farms Holding, Weroad and Wallife. Finally, in 2022, Ithaca 3 recorded a loss of 7 thousand euros and has assets of 860 thousand euros, which includes a 1.3% share in ADT (Academy of Tests) of Foggia, in which Exor invested.

Of the sons of the Cav Luigi is certainly the one closest to his father’s corsair spirit, without however having the more “noisy” traits. He will be the one to take up the baton of entrepreneurship. And who knows, in a few years’ time, he too will decide to announce a “take to the field”. Besides, why not?

