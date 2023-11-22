Notice: Spoilers for the Wano arc of One Piece

It is undeniable that Luffy’s Gear 5 has been one of the best things we have seen in One Piece dwarves. The fight against Kaido at the end of the Wano arc left us stunned as we saw the Straw Hat reborn in the form of the Sun God and deliver some blows worthy of Tom and Jerry.

However, few know that behind this fight there is something more hidden than the appearance of Joy Boy. Through the explanatory special One Piece, Road to Laugh Tale 3we were able to discover the truth about Luffy’s powers with a detail that many fans may have missed.

At the beginning of One Piece, many thought that Luffy’s devil fruit was just the Gomu Gomu fruit. However, with Gear 5 it became clear that his true form was the Hito Hito fruit model Nika, which caused the pirate to transform into the sun god Nika.

But at the same time, Luffy also managed to awaken the devil fruit Gomu Gomu, which caused, in addition to turning himself into rubber, so did everything around him. This, as can be seen in the battle against Kaido, allowed him to turn the ground into a trampoline and move along the lightning bolts without getting hurt.

The book explains that this is a special property of fruits go. Most of them not only have unique properties of Paramecia but also from Zoan itself and, therefore, are hybrids. All other Devil Fruits only grant the user a single property.

However, this does not stop here: the book explains that the awakening of the fruit’s powers does not affect the environment as such, so the powers of the Paramecia fruit were already there beforehand and it was not until it got the Gear 5 when he realized he could turn his surroundings into rubber. So, in a nutshell, during her awakening, she simultaneously received her Zoan powers and expanded the ones she already had from Paramecia.

