The until a few days ago unknown asteroid that turned out to be orbiting another asteroid is not just any asteroid, but a double asteroid. That is, the asteroid that made the news because it was not known that it was a binary asteroid It is in the news again because it has been discovered that in addition to being binary, it is orbited by an asteroid that is, in itself, a contact binary asteroid. I explain?

What I want to say is that the Lucy probe has once again surprised NASA with a photo of its passage through the Dinkinesh asteroid. The first photos revealed by surprise that Dinkinesh had a satellite: another smaller asteroid orbiting it. A new photo also reveals that this second asteroid is a binary contact: two asteroids stuck together in a peanut-shaped body.

Binary contact asteroids are thought to be quite common in the solar system, but we haven’t seen many up close and this is the first time we’ve seen one orbiting another asteroid. The Lucy probe, in its first flyby of an asteroid, has discovered the first binary moon of an asteroid.

NASA was slow to realize the discovery because the first images that Lucy sent of the encounter were taken at its closest approach, when the two lobes of the contact binary asteroid were one behind the other from the probe’s point of view. It was when the mission team downloaded additional images who discovered their true nature.





The passage of the Lucy probe by the asteroid Dinkinesh and its double moon

The family photo It was taken six minutes after the closest approach between the NASA spacecraft and the asteroids, when it was already at a distance of 1,630 km. The most unusual thing is that Lucy’s passage through the Dinkinesh asteroid was intended to be a simple in-flight test of the probe’s tracking system.

Lucy has not only demonstrated that she is capable of photographing her subjects while flying through space at 16,000 kilometers per hour, but is able to fascinate us with his findings, without detracting from Dinkinesh. The asteroid measures just 790 meters wide, but it has proven to be a box of surprises and lives up to its name.

Dinkinesh significa “you’re wonderful” in Amharic. The asteroid, specially selected for this mission, was named in honor of the fossil that revolutionized human paleontology after its discovery in Ethiopia in 1974. “Dinkinesh” in Ethiopia, the fossil is better known in the rest of the world as “Lucy”, for the Beatles song that was playing at the paleontologists’ camp.

As for Lucy, the space probe, it was launched in October 2021 aboard an Atlas V rocket. After passing through the asteroid belt, where it met Dinkinesh and will make other approaches, it will visit several trojan asteroids of Jupiter. Who knows what more surprises he has in store for us.

Imágenes | NASA/Goddard/SwRI/Johns Hopkins APL

In Xataka | NASA’s Lucy probe sends the first photos of the asteroid Dinkinesh. Surprise: it’s not one asteroid, but two