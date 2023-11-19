Trish Summerville, the costume designer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, explains how she connects Lucy Gray Baird with Katniss Everdeen through a dress.

Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird, the new protagonist of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, taking over from Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games saga for the prequel.

Both characters have a strong connection, and that is why the costume designer of Trish Summerville He worked on a dress for Lucy Gray Baird that reflected that relationship between the two heroines.

The main costume of Rachel Zegler’s characterwhich you may have seen in all the promotions for the film, is “a rainbow dress with ruffles and things she keeps in her pockets.” But that wasn’t the first design that Trish Summerville came up with.

This dress connects Lucy Gray Baird with Katniss Everdeen

After several illustrations and talking with the director Francis Lawrencethe costume designer of Ballad of songbirds and snakes I was still not satisfied with the result: I wanted to be faithful to the idea of ​​the work of Suzanne Collinsbut also make a dress that you can be proud of.

So he started from scratch to search how to connect Lucy Gray Baird with Katniss Everdeenand ended up finding the answer when he noticed the blue dress worn by Jennifer Lawrence in Sinsajoto apply its shape to the corset that Rachel Zegler would wear.

Trish Summerville used tulle and other elastic fabrics of all colors to make the skirt of the dress so that each ruffle did not have to be dyed. Although she did want her corset to be hand painted to give it an aged look.

Finally, the designer pointed out that Lucy Gray Bairdy’s corset had drawings on it. snakesrelated to Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but also the flores by Katniss Everdeen and Primose Everdeen related to The Hunger Games.

Other interesting articles:

Get a closer look at Panem in new video for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes The director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes explains the biggest challenge of making the film

Launch:

November 18, 2014

And also

Discover more about María Bescós, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more