After the Air, Lucid comes with the Gravity, an SUV to shake the world with.

It is the time to make waves in the car world as a startup, because if you can bring a potent EV to the market, the world needs you. Tesla and a few other companies suddenly managed to become gigantic thanks to an electric model or model range. Another player who had and actually still has a good debut is Lucid.

SUV

Lucid has been teasing the arrival of the Air for a while now, it has been on the market for a while now. With a starting price of 115,000 euros, it is not a cheap car, but one with good specs. And it’s a voluptuous sedan. That makes it a nice car, but the world demands SUVs a little more these days. Fortunately, Lucid serves the world perfectly with the new Gravity: a large SUV.

Lucid Gravity

The design of the Lucid Gravity doesn’t have to be a shock. Firstly, because the SUV borrows many elements from the Air. The light signature at the front, for example, but also the curves themselves. Secondly, because the Gravity was teased late last year and those images were… not exactly revealing.

Just like the Air, it is a big guy: 5,035 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,035 mm, 2,215 meters wide (so you are not allowed to enter the rush-hour lane on the A28 near Zwolle) and 1,656 mm high. With these dimensions, we get the feeling that – just like the Air – Americans in particular like the Gravity.

Such a large car means fun for seven with three rows of seats and 3,000 liters of luggage space if you fold all the seats down. If that’s not enough, you also get a frunk.

Interior

We also see a lot of Air-like things in the interior, but that doesn’t matter. The Lucid Gravity is from the same brand, so that makes sense. The cabin is characterized by two screens: one large 34-inch curved screen in front of you and a large screen in the middle. That large screen is much larger than in the Air and is somewhat reminiscent of the new setup of the Tesla Model X, but with a row of physical buttons underneath. The Gravity also has a flattened steering wheel, which also reminds us a little bit of Tesla’s yoke. Although it looks more like a Peugeot steering wheel and the aim seems to be that you can see over it better.

Technology

All things that are certainly not bad, but technology is where the Lucid Gravity can really be happy with its Air bloodline. The most important thing is the 900V architecture, which is currently about the best you’re going to get in terms of charging. Fast charging up to 300 kW is supported.

The Lucid Air has a theoretical range of more than 500 miles, but the Gravity does not. Partly because the battery pack has been made slightly more compact with an emphasis on efficiency. So you get ‘only’ 700 kilometers away. Still more than enough, we think. On paper, the Lucid Gravity does not suffer much from its SUV appearance, because a Cd value of 0.24 is not bad at all. Thanks to 800 hp, you can also sprint to 100 in 3.5 seconds, but it is not known whether there will be a completely crazy Sapphire version like the Air.

What should certainly not be left unmentioned: the Lucid Gravity can tow 2,700 kg. That can sometimes be a thing with EVs, but then suddenly not being able to tow your Fendt tandem axle is no longer an excuse.

Oasis of peace

The Lucid Gravity also introduces something we’ve never seen before. A luxury car requires comfort and little wind noise, and comfortable seats can contribute to this. However, Lucid says that mental comfort is also important and the Gravity therefore has well-being functions on board such as Lucid Spaces. Then your car is ‘transformed into a serene oasis’ and ‘adds an element of escape to your car journey’. Sounds vague, but we collaborated with Meditopia, a meditation app. We have never heard of this, but it may be everything you are looking for to relax during a car trip. And perhaps after using it you suddenly feel like driving to the Eko Plaza.

Prices and availability

The Lucid Gravity is brand new, because the Americans at the LA Auto Show just saw it. For the US market, delivery is targeted at the end of 2024 with a target price of $80,000 for the basic version. This will be followed by the European launch, for which there is no price indication yet.

