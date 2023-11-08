After a rather extravagant kick-off, the Lucid Air Dream Edition (1,127 hp, 220,000 euros), here is the slightly less extravagant Grand Touring. This has only 831 hp and costs 165,000 euros. Look, that saves you a few weekends of overtime.

Among all the Chinese EV newcomers, an ambitious American start-up might have difficulty standing out. Yet the Lucid Air does that at first glance: if you think it’s cool in the photos, just wait until you see it in real life. With its slim front and rounded back it is elegant, charming and beautiful.

The impact on the street can be compared to that of the Tesla Model S ten years ago. Fun fact: all that visual beauty is also functional, because with a Cd value of 0.197, the Air has the lowest air resistance of all current production cars. And with real exterior mirrors that don’t give you a headache.

The range is large

That slipperiness helps the Lucid Air Grand Touring achieve its stated range of 839 kilometers (on 19-inch wheels), a number that even the biggest EV hater cannot write unkind things about on Facebook. Nor about its fast charging capacity of 300 kW, with which you can top up about 400 kilometers of electricity in fifteen minutes.

Lucid develops everything in-house, from the battery packs and motors (which they claim get the most horsepower from the lowest weight per unit) to the software and interface. The Air is currently their only model, but a large SUV called Gravity will soon follow, followed by a smaller sedan.

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

Photo: © Lucid

In all of this you’ll see more than one similarity to Tesla’s early years, but Lucid wants none of that. With the Air, they prefer to immediately target the Germans – specifically at S-class drivers who want to make the switch to electrics.

The interior of the Lucid Air Grand Touring is in excellent condition

It won’t be the first impression. You get beautiful seating furniture with CO2-neutral leather – in different colors front and rear – from the same supplier as Bentley uses, a windscreen that extends above your head, a light, airy and low dashboard with cleverly placed screens, practical luggage compartments and rear doors which you can open to an angle of 90 degrees and provide access to a lot of space (even more if you take a Pure or Touring with a smaller battery pack; from 115 grand).

There are far-reaching autonomous assistants, but they are not yet allowed to do their work in Europe. It’s okay, we prefer to drive ourselves; and the Air proves to be quite capable in that regard. There are three driving modes – Smooth, Swift and Sprint – which do not differ much in terms of steering and chassis behavior, but even more so in terms of response and power delivery.

Regeneration settings are limited and the power pedal requires a firm foot, so you’re not likely to accidentally go from 0 to 100 in 3.2 seconds. That pace is impressive, but unlike many other EVs that offer something like that, the Air also guides itself very tightly and steadfastly around the bend.

Is it better to buy a Mercedes than the Lucid?

So it is beautiful and entertaining, but if as a brand you indicate that you want to compete with the S-class, you cannot deal with finishing mistakes such as glue residue on a decorative strip or a loose door seal. Still a shame; but those are details, and details can be straightened out. Basically, this Air is a greedy machine. And yes, a Plaid is faster and cheaper, but has it ever captivated you so much?

Specifications of the Lucid Air Grand Touring (2023)

Motor

2 electric motors

831 pk

1.200 Nm

112 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/u in 3,2 s

top 270 km/u

Consumption (average)

14.9 kWh/100 km The label

Range (statement)

839 km (WLTP)

Loading time

6 hours at 22 kW

19 min. at 300 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4.975 x 1.936 x

1.408 mm (l x b x h)

2,960 mm (wheelbase)

2.335 kg

283 + 627 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 165.000 (NL)

not available (B)