Lucia Mendez She was admitted to the hospital due to health problems, as reported on the radio program “All for women” of Maxine Woodside.

During the broadcast, details were given about the health condition from the popular singer of “Corazón de piedra”.

This Wednesday, communicator Vicky López, a collaborator at the radio station, shared the news that the singer has contracted severe influenza, which is why she has been under medical observation for the last two days.

“Lucía is hospitalized. She had not made herself known so as not to cause a media scandal,” he said. López.

The reason is that he contracted the flu last weekend, possibly in Colombia where he traveled, and on his return “he couldn’t breathe… He thought he had the flu, the fatigue from the trip and the flight. He arrived at the hospital, was under observation and couldn’t breathe,” said Vicky López.

He added that the singer and actress is under medical observation and will be hospitalized for at least two or three more days to avoid risks, but he feels generally well, although using an oxygen mask.

