How was this Lucca Comics? The day after the end of Lucca was the day of pain in my calves, washing machines full of clothes still soaked from the last few days, of the 37.2nd who knows if it’s tiredness or I got something this time too. The day after Lucca, however, is also one of slow reflections and considering that the theme of this year’s fair was Together, or “together” for non-English speakers, one cannot help but chew up a (quite) bit of bitterness in mouth.

Despite the organization’s declarations according to which “The ability to incorporate the complexities of contemporary life into the festival is a sign of maturity”, from my point of view the management of the issue raised by Zerocalcare in relation to the patronage of the Israeli Embassy was very little mature (in this regard, here are the video games included in the bundle Games for Gaza). The topic was dismissed with a couple of press releases, never addressed within the event and in fact weakened, rendered harmless. If things are really resolved together, the solution is dialogue and discussion, Don’t ignore inconvenient instances.

What’s worse, Lucca has left alone the authors who have decided to express their dissent in various forms, exposing them to ferocious and often unfounded criticism from national newspapers in the deafening silence of the Comics organization: a double-page interview with Frank Miller is therefore more important than the shitstorm on the cover of ZC or Fumettibrutti?

A GOOD LUCCA COMICS?

On a purely organizational sideThen, the time has come to realize that Lucca is now too crowded for the management of the mass of visitors to be entrusted to willing kids, this is undeniable, but who have not been provided with suitable training to deal with numbers of this type. Between visitors and professionals, the total number of people present was 350,000 in five days, not counting onlookers, tourists, fearless residents who remained in the city and workers. A population four times that of the town’s ordinary population gathers for five days within the historic walls.

At the weekend, moving through the streets that connect the different pavilions is an exhausting experience, I imagine in some way characteristic for some, but a source of enormous stress and fatigue for those in the city to work. Among the latter there are also the authors, often forced to be late due to the difficulty of moving and reaching the places of the events in which they are protagonists. From our point of view, that of a video game magazine, that Together appears once again weakened. Video games are an accessory component of Comics and this is reflected in a limited presence of publishers (Nintendo, Bandai Namco and Plaion) despite the density of very strong titles that have just been released or are arriving. A detaching and non-communicating rib is the esports stadium, a bubble like the NBA during COVID where tournaments and panels take place.



In short, the concept of whole can only be translated as “in the same place”, but even here it is difficult to grasp that communicative and cultural exchange between the different souls of Lucca which could potentially guarantee momentum for all the sectors involved through the sharing of talents and skills. I had the opportunity to interview some of the authors present at the fair (you will read some of these chats soon in TGM’s L’Antica Libreria) and I ended up talking about video games with several of them, from Alessandra Patanè (cartoonist) to Dario Moccia (streamer, popularizer and card creator) up to Michelle Dabos, the writer of the L’Attraversaspecchi saga. There would be favorable terrain for contamination, but it should be exploited to create opportunities for meeting and dialogue, while at the moment the different souls of Lucca are compartmentalized and kept at a distance.

Then despite the nervousness or the inevitable daily storm, Lucca in those days remains a surreal place where you can drink a coffee alongside Marvel’s editor in chief in the morning and bump into Yu Suzuki in an alleyway in the afternoon. Comics, however, seems very close to a physiological limit which will not be easy to deal with, because on the one hand it would be necessary to unite its different components more, on the other the most obvious solution to solve many problems would be to leave something out, in the sense of outside the walls or in a different time window.

