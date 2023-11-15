El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of receiving two icons of a generation. Andy and Lucas have visited Pablo Motos to communicate important news regarding his professional future.

As soon as he sat down at the table, Pablo Motos announced that the guests had made an important decision and Lucas started talking: “It’s time to go on a farewell tour.” The fans in the audience couldn’t help but get excited when they heard that the group was disbanding, but Andy wanted to emphasize: “It’s not about separating us. It’s about taking a break.”

“Have you thought about what the first day will be like after the last concert?” Pablo Motos asked them. It has been difficult for both of them to respond, since they know it will be a hard moment for them. “I’m not going to stop singing, but I can’t imagine not getting on stage with him,” Andy commented.

The two have known each other since the first year of EGB and that is why they practically consider themselves brothers. “Andy for me is not my partner, he is my family,” Lucas said. Even though the group wants to stop, their friendship will continue for many more years. Play the video and listen to everything they said!