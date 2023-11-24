November 23, 2023

Luca Marini confirms that he is increasingly close to HRC

All that is missing is the official announcement but now also the person directly involved has publicly exposed himself: Luca Marini is increasingly closer to an agreement with Honda to become one of the standard bearers of the HRC team, a team also well known to his brother Valentino Rossi, who among 2000 and 2003, with the Japanese manufacturer, he won three world championships in the premier class (2001 500 class, 2002 and 2003 MotoGP).

“I think the news will soon become official – said Marini in the press conference presenting what will most likely be his last race on the VR46 team’s Desmosedici -. At the moment I can’t say much, but in the next few days you will find out everything. The My dream has always been to be part of a ‘Factory team’, to develop the bike and take it to victory.”

“I believe that this is the right moment – ​​continued the centaur born in 1997 -. The opportunity opened up after the choice of Marc Marquez, which was a bit of a surprise for everyone. For me it is a good chance, I will try to do my best. For now, however, I can’t say anything else.”

What Luca Marini is preparing to conclude is his third year in MotoGP: his best result is second place in the GP of the Americas, which by a curious coincidence is also the only one won by a Honda this year, specifically by Alex Rins.

©Getty Images