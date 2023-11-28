November 27, 2023

Luca Marini officially arrives at Honda

Luca Marini is officially a new rider for Honda: the HRC team, the sports division that represents the Japanese manufacturer in MotoGP, made the news official, which had actually been in the air for several days, only the day after the conclusion of the World Championship won by Pecco Bagnaia on Ducati.

“Honda Racing Corporation is pleased to announce the signing of Luca Marini for the 2024 and 2025 seasons of the MotoGP World Championship – reads the team website -. The 26-year-old made his debut in the premier class in 2021 after achieving six victories and 15 podiums in the Moto2 World Championship, finishing second in 2020.”

“Since racing in the premier class, Marini has achieved two podiums at Grand Prix level, two pole positions and four podiums in Sprint races in 2023. He will join Joan Mir in the Factory Team on a two-year contract.”

Luca Marini therefore has the chance to race in an official team, after having raced for two years in MotoGP in the Mooney VR46 team founded by his brother, Valentino Rossi. This season he finished the World Championship in eighth place with 201 points.

©Getty Images