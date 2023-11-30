Luca Marini explains why he left Valentino Rossi’s team

Luca Marini’s decision to leave the Ducati VR46 Mooney Racing team, the team of his older brother Valentino Rossi, to replace the Spaniard Marc Marquez, Rossi’s bitter rival, who moved to Duati’s Gresini team, caused a sensation. The 26-year-old from Tavullia himself talks about it to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“When the opportunity to replace Marc Marquez arose, Vale was the first person I called – says Marini -. It was… interesting. We talked about it a lot, even if it is obviously difficult to talk to him, because his role is both as head of the managers and of the team. He was torn between a great opportunity to try to realize in every way, and knowing that we are a great team and that it would have been a shame to lose me.”

The decision also came to get out of Valentino’s shadow. “Exactly, this is a last step that was needed. It’s my growth project as a MotoGP rider. Going to an official team was my dream and goal, for me it’s a very normal thing, being Valentino Rossi’s brother to me nothing changes.”

Luca Marini made his debut in the world championship in 2013 in Moto3 racing only one Grand Prix, that of San Marino in Misano. In 2016 he moved permanently to Moto2, where he had already raced the year before, again at Misano, winning six races from 2018 to 2020 and finishing second in the 2020 world championship. Then, in 2021, the move to MotoGP and this year he obtained his (for now) best result coming second in the American Grand Prix in Austin and finishing eighth in the final championship standings.