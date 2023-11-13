November 12, 2023

Luca Marini at Honda: the reaction of his brother Valentino Rossi

After the race in Malaysia, which ended in tenth place, Luca Marini practically announced his arrival at Honda: “It’s not a simple choice. Relaunching Honda would be incredible, a huge goal, a dream, but it’s not easy.”

“Going to ride Marc Marquez’s bike? I had never thought about it from this point of view, when you go to a team you never think about who owned that bike,” he told Sky.

Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci revealed Valentino Rossi’s reaction to Speedweek: “He is very happy. Because HRC is one of the best companies in the world. Honda is number 1 in motorcycles. Valentino has supported Luca Marini since the age of ten years. From that day the dream of bringing Luca to an official MotoGP team was born. This has been our goal for 15 years.”

Valentino has meanwhile published a photo on his Instagram profile of his period at Honda, in the company of his historic assistant Riccardo Montanari: a form of tacit approval from the Doctor.

©Getty Images