The figure of the rheumatologist at the center of the 60th Congress of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir), has a role of reference for patients, not only in treatment: “Considering that we manage fragile and complex patients, it is certainly important that the rheumatologist gives the right support even simply as counseling – explains Ennio Lubrano, vice president of SIR and full professor of Rheumatology, Director of the Internal Medicine Unit, Cardarelli Regional Hospital, Campobasso – many times patients ask us, perhaps even more than the general practitioner, what to do and what not to do, what medicines to take, what are the correct lifestyle habits. So today, with a view to necessarily vaccinating patients with rheumatological diseases, given that there is no contraindication to vaccination, the rheumatologist has an almost equal central role with the general practitioner”.

Hence SIR’s commitment regarding the vaccination of rheumatology patients which will be increased in 2024: “In the last three years – continues Lubrano – even after the tragic episode of the pandemic, we have drawn up guidelines, a vaccination plan for patients with rheumatological diseases; not only clearly for the Covid vaccination, but also for all other vaccinations, such as those that may be useful in the prevention of shingles. The company is still very active today, holding meetings, using the web TV channel, organizing events and webinars dedicated to fellow rheumatology and general practitioner specialists, and making mini video pills. Lastly, there will also be recommendations that will be drawn up in 2024 regarding vaccinations for patients with rheumatological diseases.”