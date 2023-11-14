The Milan International Motorcycle Show was the perfect setting for LS2 to show the brand’s latest innovations up close and live to the general public. In recent times the expansion and affirmation of the brand of motorcycle helmets and equipment in Europe has made great strides. This is the result of an important strategy which aims to provide the best experience for motorcyclists and which was known and experienced firsthand at EICMA. Lei’s flagship products and major innovations, developed through extensive testing to satisfy professional pilots, were present at the lei booth and attendees were able to see first-hand part of their creation process.

LS2 has put all its efforts in recent years to satisfy the requests of the most demanding motorcyclists. For this reason, the company has intensified its efforts to be closer to the end user in all areas, from the new website and social network to direct contact with motorcyclists, trying to build a community of two-wheel enthusiasts who share their passion. During the celebration of EICMA 2023, participants were able to learn about the company’s important commitment to the world of competition, the product innovations for 2024, the technological innovation applied to its products and the agreements with leading companies in the sector such as Cardo .

From competition to the street

Everyone who stopped by the LS2 stand in recent days was able to appreciate the brand’s commitment to the Motorsport world. The helmets of riders such as Xavi Vierge, Michael Rinaldi, David Muñoz or Ana Carrasco were displayed in the stand together with another dozen LS2 helmets used in competitions such as the Dakar rally, WSBK, MotoGP, BSB, FIM CEV, etc. In this sense, the brand presented its line of Thunder helmets, designed to meet the needs of professional riders: Thunder Carbon, Thunder GP Aero and Thunder GP Pro (FIM). Furthermore, during the fair, LS2 set up a wind tunnel to show the study and aerodynamics of these helmets.

The new products for 2024

In its quest to offer world-class products that guarantee full user protection and are accessible to all, LS2 takes advantage of the experience of those who use its products and listens to their needs and concerns that may arise. Thanks to this it is able to develop a product line that surprises every year.

Among the main attractions of EICMA, LS2 presented a great novelty for the next season: its MX703 X-Force off-road helmet with the brand new FIM 2 homologation, thus being the only one in the world with such homologation. Great news that confirms the company’s progress in research and development and its constant desire to improve products to the highest standards.

Together with the MX703 ), the Fast II (off-road) and the Pioneer II (adventure).

Among its new glasses, Charger and Charger Pro stand out. Let’s not forget the commitment to motorcycle clothing underlined with various innovations in jackets, trousers, gloves and footwear. Jackets like the Bolton (Softshell) and trousers like the Douglas deserve a special mention.

And to show firsthand the qualities of its range of equipment, the company set up its particular shower display” in which it showed the level of waterproofing of the NORWAY set.

Flagship technological innovation

Furthermore, the LS2 booth also had a specific space to accommodate its collaboration with Cardo. As a result of the joint work of both brands, and as a further step in innovation and the inclusion of advanced technologies in the range of helmets offered to all types of motorcyclists, visitors were able to see the first units of the LS2 4X. This exclusive Bluetooth intercom can be easily installed in LS2 helmets and allows up to four people to stay connected during their travels through a stable communication channel, without connection problems. Likewise, LS2 has also prepared some units that will arrive in the coming months with the Cardo system fully integrated into some of its best-selling models.

In this way, LS2 is committed to providing a complete experience for motorcyclists, making great strides in the European market. Focusing on technology, innovation and community, LS2 promises an exciting future for two-wheel enthusiasts across the continent.