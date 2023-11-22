He Black Friday also reaches Lowi. Like many other operators, this company joins the promotions for Black Friday and begins to offer a free amazon coupon if you contract one of their different fiber and mobile rates. Although this offer is not forever, the operator’s deadline is until November 27.

During these last days and weeks we have witnessed all kinds of discounts: for mobile rates, convergent rates, television… However, Lowi is going on its own and prefers to give away an Amazon coupon to customers. New customers that release any of their combined plans.

Although, like any promotion, to get this gift you must take into account a series of conditions. In addition to the fact that not all rates in the Lowi catalog come with this particular Amazon coupon, only the fiber + mobile plans.

With a convergent plan you get 15 euros free

If you were thinking about changing operators, it may be worth taking a look at the catalog of Lowi fiber and mobile. And even more so now that you have a coupon 15 euros gift for your next purchase on Amazon. In addition, this specific discount is available in each of the convergent packs of the Vodafone low-cost operator. So it is a good opportunity to take something as a gift.

As for the conditions, the truth is that the operator makes it easy for you. First of all, you should keep in mind that this coupon gift is available from November 20 to 27, 2023 for new fiber and mobile contracts. On the other hand, these are the other conditions:

Can only be redeemed on Amazon.es. Available for any fiber and mobile rate with portability of the main mobile line or new hires.

The gift coupon can be redeemed after the operator installs fiber in your home or activates the mobile line that you have from another operator. You will have the gift coupon in the MiLowi app, in the LOSdeLOWI section.

Besides of gift coupon for Amazon, Vodafone’s low-cost operator has brought back its cheapest fiber and mobile combined pack. Therefore, right now Lowi’s catalog of convergent plans looks like this:

Fiber with 300 Mbps and 5G mobile with 20 GB + unlimited calls for 31.95 euros per month. Fiber with 300 Mbps and 5G mobile with 50 GB + unlimited calls for 34.95 euros per month. Fiber with 600 Mbps and 5G mobile with 50 GB + unlimited calls for 36.96 euros per month. Fiber with 1 Gbps and 5G mobile with 75 GB + unlimited calls for 42.95 euros per month.

Therefore, you have up to 4 combined fiber + mobile plans in Lowi with which you can get 15 euros as a gift for Amazon if you hire one of these options. And remember that this promotion is valid until November 27, 2023. So you still have time.

And finally, if you only want a mobile line, the operator has a 5G rate with 30 GB and unlimited calls for a limited time for 9.95 euros per month. There is no deadline listed, but this is a temporary promotion from the operator.