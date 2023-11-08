Layoffs are usually an evil that has often plagued healthcare companies. video games and other areas. The case of Ubisoft is being extremely popular. Since several layoffs at Ubisoft have hit the company’s foundations.

And they have not exactly been small numbers. Ubisoft has been proclaimed as the latest video game and digital entertainment company in publishing a huge staff cut in terms of figures. Specifically, it has been the French subsidiary Montreal, which has been responsible for the majority of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, which has been most affected.

A total of 98 positions of work have been eliminated, and in total in the company as a whole the figure rises currently at 124 positions in total. Especially in areas related to administration, teams of SFX from Ubisoft and TI.

“These are not decisions made lightly and we are providing comprehensive support to our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition. We also want share our utmost gratitude and respect for his many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production. equipment.”

According to Ubisoft these layoffs have been to improve the company’s production as part of an internal restructuring process. An excuse that many companies tend to make these days when news of this type reaches international relevance.

