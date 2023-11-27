The well-known team active in the Italian Junior Speed ​​Championship, intended for very young people, closes a year full of satisfactions. There was so much satisfaction and the desire to do it again in the new year

There’s just over a month left until the end of 2023 and it’s time to take stock Lovato’s Bike Racing Team. More than positive balance sheet given that it won the Championshipboth as a Team and Pilots in the Aprilia SP category within the Italian Junior Speed ​​Championship.

The first arrived well in advance of the end of the games, while for the Drivers’ title it was necessary to wait until the last race, when Ivan Spadaa young talent making his debut in this Championship, managed to take home the title of Champion 2023.

Great satisfaction on the part of Tiziano Lovato who strongly thanks all the members of the Team and its young drivers. This sport needs realities like this to generate future motorcycling champions and make this fantastic discipline grow and persist.

Il 2024 is close, anyone interested in having their child race in this Championship and with the help of a proven structure like Lovato’s Racing Team, can write an email to the following address: team@lovatosbike.com