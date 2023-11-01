The recent tour of the British singer Louis Tomlinson He will visit countries such as Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia and Mexico, this as part of his tour “Faith In The Future”so his fans will be able to delight in his three exceptional presentations in Mexican territory.

The performer has become a global sensation thanks to his musical talent, charisma and dedication as a soloist; that of his latest album titled “Faith In The Future”, It will be part of their musical repertoire that you will be able to hear in upcoming performances and, of course, their greatest hits.

June 1 – Curve 4 of the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome, CDMX June 4 – Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez Auditorium, Queretaro June 6 – VFG Arena, Guadalajara

The Citibanamex pre-sale will be the November 3 for all cities 2:00 p.m.. For Mexico City and Guadalajara it will be through www.ticketmaster.com.mx; while, for the Josefa Ortiz Auditorium in Queretarothrough www.eticket.mx. The general sale will begin on November 4 at 2:00 p.m.

The “Faith In The Future World Tour” has already traveled through Europe and the United States, captivating crowds with impressive performances and visuals, an experience that Louis Tomlinson fans cannot miss. His last visit to Mexico was on the red carpet for his documentary “All Of Those Voices”.

Louis Tomlinson began his solo career with the album “WALLS” in January 2020 and became one of the biggest sensations in contemporary pop music, surpassing the historic milestone of one billion streams on Spotify.

Additionally, Tomlinson has won numerous awards, including the 2020 TDY Awards for “Best Album of the Year”; the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards for “Best Fan Army”, the Teen Choice Award for “Best Song – Male Artist” in 2019 for “Two of Us”; the iHeart Award for “Best New Solo Act” in 2018 and the EMA Award for “Best UK and Ireland Act” in 2017, among others.

As a former member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson also has amassed an impressive list of awards que incluyen: 7 American Music Awards, 7 BBC Teen Awards, 6 Billboard Music Awards, 5 Billboard Touring Awards, 7 Brit Awards, 12 MTV Europe Awards, 4 MTV Video Awards, 3 People’s Choice Awards y 28 Teen Choice Awards, con un total de 193 premios en 286 nominaciones.

In 2021, Louis was included in the book of Guinness records to beat the mark of the most watched and live-streamed concert by a male soloist. Tomlinson hosted one of the largest livestreamed events in history, selling more than 160,000 tickets to fans in more than 110 countries and raising funds for several major charities and touring production teams affected by the pandemic.

2023 also marked the third edition of Louis’ festival, The Away From Home Festival, which took place in Italy, following sold-out editions in London and Malaga, Spain.

Currently, as a solo artist, Tomlinson has more than 60 million loyal followers on his social networks and is recognized as one of the most important artists of his generation.

“Faith In The Future” is Tomlinson’s second studio album, released on November 11, 2022 by BMG. An important milestone was achieved, when the album debuted at number one in the United Kingdom; The performer reached the top of the charts in the country as a solo artist.

Tomlinson shared that the album title, “Faith In The Future,” came about during the lockdown period and reflects his optimistic outlook. He viewed this album as an opportunity to create songs that would stand out in his live performances and explore new musical directions.

En “Faith In The Future”, showcases his multi-faceted songwriting skills while remaining authentic throughout the album and also spans multiple musical genres.

The simple ones “Bigger Than Me” y “Out Of My System”feature a strong beat from “The Greatest,” which Tomlinson describes as a celebration of the relationship he has built with his fans.

Other songs included are the infectious “Written All Over Your Face”, the summer anthem “Lucky Again”, the emotional “Angels Fly” and “Holding On To Heartache”, along with the introspective “Common People”, a beautiful and moving tribute to his hometown, Doncaster.

