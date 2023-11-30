In the world of electric vehicles, speed is not only measured on the road, but also at charging stations. In this sense, Lotus has introduced a range of ultra-fast battery chargersmarking a milestone in charging technology for electric cars.

Lotus has unveiled what is shaping up to be the “supercar” in the world of battery chargers for electric vehicles. This range of ultra-fast chargers, already in operation in China, promises to transform the electric car charging experience around the world.

He Lotus electric car charger Individual is a liquid-cooled direct current (DC) unit that promises charging powers of up to 450 kW. This translates into a charging speed in electric cars like the Lotus Eletre R of 142 km of autonomy in just five minutes.

After China, the brand has ambitious plans to expand its ultra-fast charger network to Europe and the Middle East in the second quarter of 2024, meaning they are just around the corner.

Lotus also offers fast charging for up to four electric cars at a time

But the thing doesn’t end here. In addition to the individual charging dispenser, Lotus offers a modular charger designed for places with high energy demand such as highway rest areas. That is, a charging system designed to be flexible and scalable, adapting to different needs and environments.

This design is based on a charging unit connected to a more powerful charging point that could recharge up to four vehicles simultaneously with 480 kW of power, a complete solution for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Lotus thus approaches the great challenge of the high demand for charging electric cars. A significant barrier in this market. The sports car brand’s goal is to be completely electric by 2028, and that is why it is not only innovating in its vehicles, but also in how they are integrated into the daily lives of users.

With these advancesLotus is not only accelerating towards an electric future, but also redefining and advancing the charging experiencebreaking one of the barriers that most make drivers who want to take the leap hesitate.