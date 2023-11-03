Lottomatica buys Sks365 for 639 million

Lottomatica has once again demonstrated its determination and momentum in the gaming and betting market, closing its shares higher on Piazza Affari (+1.6% to approximately 9.18 euros, with a capitalization of 2.3 billion euros). The news that sparked investor enthusiasm concerns the acquisition by the Gbo subsidiary of Sks365 Malta Holdings Limited, a leading omnichannel operator in the Italian online and sports betting market.

Sks365 is known for its brands Planetwin365 in the betting industry and PlanetPaY365 for payment, top-up and shipping services. The company boasts a presence in over 1,000 points of sale in Italy and can count on 600,000 customers registered online. This operation generated great interest in the market, with other major players, including Sisal and Snai, having expressed interest in the acquisition. However, Lottomatica managed to prevail, signing the purchase agreement.

Mediobanca played a key role as financial advisor for Lottomatica, while Lazard supported the shareholders of Sks365, including the Ramphastos Investments fund. According to Equita Sim, this acquisition represents an important step to consolidate the Italian gaming market, offering growth opportunities for Lottomatica. The company is now poised to become a leading player in a constantly expanding sector.

Sks365 is a key player in the Italian market, with a significant share in both iGaming (9.6%) and iSports (6.4%), as well as a solid presence in the physical gaming sector. The company expects to generate a gross operating margin of 74 million euros, of which 70% comes from online and the remaining 30% from retail. The operation was valued at 639 million euros in enterprise value, with an EV/EBITDA multiple expected in 2023 of 8.7 times before synergies. However, the expected synergies amount to 60 million euros in terms of costs (which also include 10 million euros in investment savings) and 5 million euros in terms of revenues by 2026. This will bring the post-synergies EV/EBITDA multiple to 5.2 times.

This ambitious step towards expansion was financed both through existing resources and through new debt totaling 500 million euros, bringing the leverage ratio to 2.8x at closing (2.6x after synergies). Experts believe that the track record of Lottomatica executives in integration operations, together with the importance of Sks365 in the consolidation of the Italian market, guarantees a high probability of success in the execution of the operation. The closing of the agreement is expected within the first half of 2024.

This strategic move has been welcomed with enthusiasm by investors, as it creates significant synergies and improves cash flow, contributing to the consolidation of Lottomatica’s position on all fronts, particularly in the online sector, where the company holds over 20% of the market shares. In summary, Lottomatica has once again demonstrated its determination to pursue ambitious goals in the gaming and betting market, strengthening its leadership position and opening up new growth opportunities, while establishing itself as one of the main players in this sector constantly evolving.

