Lotto Sport Italia launches the new “Autograph 50 YRS” sneakers for the 50th anniversary of the brand

For its 50th anniversary, Lotto Sport Italy pay homage to the world of tennis with sneakers”Autograph 50 YRS”. The classic of the collections Legend Lot, are offered in limited editions combining new and retro elements. The result is a tribute to champions of the caliber of John Newcombe, Martina Navrátilová, Boris Becker e Thomas Musterall close to the company.

‘Autograph 50 YRS‘, as Pambianco writes, reinterprets the elegance of the 70s, and cites the model ‘new of that period, renewing its distinctive elements for the occasion: the classic rubber sole combined with a leather upper, in fact, has been given a lived-in effect through a yellowing process and dirtying effects. The shoe is characterized by the golden ends of the slightly aged lace which give the shoe added value.

Furthermore, as Pambianco reports, the logo is created specifically for the fiftieth anniversary that accompanies the logo Legend Lot in the tab. ‘Autograph 50 YRS’proposed for both men and women, in dark shades for him and matching the upper for her, is already on sale in multi-brand stores and online.

