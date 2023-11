The CDA, GroenLinks-PvdA, ChristenUnie and Volt explicitly mention the line in their election manifesto. “In Overijssel we invest heavily in accessibility via public transport. We also do this for the railway from Zwolle to Enschede and Münster,” writes GroenLinks-PvdA. And Volt reports: “Volt wants to extend the Dutch intercity trains in the border regions, such as in the Euregions of Limburg and Enschede.”