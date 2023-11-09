loading…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hangs out with his pet dog. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Dogs are always cute and seem to be a better choice for Earth than humans, considering the many conflicts around the world. This was stated by the President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to reporters.

The Ukrainian leader revealed his fondness for dogs as he concluded his virtual appearance at the Reuters NEXT conference. Zelensky compared the joy he gets from his pets to what he feels seeing conflict in the world.

“Seeing all these wars, seeing all the crises… not just in Ukraine, (but) in Africa, in the Middle East,” he said.

“Sometimes I look at this and think it would be best if this planet was a dog planet,” he added.

“Sometimes I don’t understand people, really… Just crazy people, crazy people,” he said as quoted from RT, Thursday (9/11/2023).

The audience attending the event considered Zelensky’s remarks as a joke.

At the event, Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine could show “battlefield results” in a conflict with Russia. This contradicted some members of Kiev’s military leadership. General Valery Zaluzhny, commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, told The Economist last week that the conflict had reached a stalemate and it was unlikely there would be a “deep and beautiful breakthrough” for his country.

A Time magazine profile of Zelensky, also published last week, claimed that the president’s confidence in Kiev’s victory over Moscow was “almost messianic,” while a presidential aide quoted by the outlet described the Ukrainian leader as “delusional.”

In his video appearance at the Reuters conference, Zelensky claimed that Kiev suffered fewer casualties than Russia.