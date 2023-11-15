Suara.com – Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ concert in Jakarta has once again reignited the habit of buying concert tickets from brokers. One of them is Raka, one of the Coldplayers, as Coldplay fans are called, who comes from Bogor.

Raka bought the ticket from a broker acquaintance recommended by a friend. The man bought a festival category ticket for IDR 6 million, even though the original price of the ticket was IDR 3.5 million.

“I bought IDR 6 million. For the festival (category) here,” said Raka when met at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Raka said he was forced to buy tickets from brokers who failed to get them during the war session.

Interestingly, Raka did not bid on the broker’s ticket. In order to be able to see Chris Martin cs, he was willing to pay more for one ticket.

“I didn’t get it during the war, but my friend got it at the festival. This afternoon my friend told me that if there was a broker who was offering a price of IDR 6 million, that’s enough gas,” said Raka.

Raka is willing to share this story with Suara.com. However, he refused to have his picture taken.

For information, Coldplay’s show tonight will start at 21.00 WIB right after Rahmania Astrini’s opening performance.

However, the entrance to the Coldplay concert area will be open starting at 17.00 WIB for ticket holders in the Ultimate Experience and My Universe categories. Meanwhile, the entrance gates for all ticket categories only opened 30 minutes later.