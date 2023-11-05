Suara.com – Indonesian mixed doubles Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati emerged as runners up in the 2023 BWF Super 300 Hylo Open Tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Rehan/Lisa had to recognize the superiority of Hong Kong representatives Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet through a fierce rubber game in the final round with a score of 21-15, 15-21, 14-21.

“Yes, we are grateful that we have been able to appear in the final so far after we were not successful in previous tournaments. We also definitely feel disappointed because we haven’t broken any eggs this year,” said Lisa, quoted from PBSI’s brief statement as published by Antara.

Furthermore, Lisa and Rehan, who were seeded seventh, said their strategy in the first game proved effective in producing point after point.

Both of them chose a strategy to continue attacking in the opening game, however, in the second game, Tang/Tse were able to control themselves well, so the pressure turned on the Indonesian pair.

“Unfortunately in the second game, our game made a lot of mistakes and made us less confident. After dying a lot and losing points, we became less confident and also lost focus. In the third game, we played too hastily. Apart from that, “The opponent also changes the pattern,” explained Lisa.

“Earlier the strategy in the first game was correct. We put more pressure. Unfortunately in the second and third games, the opponent started to change their pattern. The opponent became braver in playing by playing forward. Meanwhile we played in a hurry, especially in the third game when we started to catch up. opponent’s points,” added Rehan.

Even though they have not succeeded in coming out as champions, Rehan/Lisa think that their achievement this time can increase their self-confidence, considering that this is the first time they have entered the final round in a long time.

“Certainly the result of getting to the final has made our self-confidence rise again. Moreover, in several previous tournaments the results were not good. Thank God, at the Hylo Open we were able to get on the podium again and in the future we have to be even more confident. Apart from that, we also want to prove that we can,” said Rehan.

Meanwhile, Indonesia still has one more representative remaining in the final round of the Hylo Open 2023, namely the women’s doubles Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti who will face the Chinese pair, China Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu.