The week of El Hormiguero continues to be full of humor and, after Josema Yuste’s visit, Los Morancos have returned to the set. The brothers Jorge and César Cadaval have presented their latest project, a new show they have called Bis a bis and which will arrive at the Teatro Coliseum in Barcelona on November 24. Afterwards, they will tour the rest of Spain. Among the surprises they have revealed… Pablo Motos appears in his show! Also El Monaguillo, Susanna Griso…

Among other topics, they talk about technologies and the problems that older people have with them. For this reason, they sing a version of Vicco’s Nochentera, which they have titled Soy ochentera to criticize the banks. “We are dehumanizing ourselves,” said Jorge Cadaval.

The older ladies, our mothers, our grandmothers, go and they can’t get money because there is no one already attending,” César stated. This complaint coincides with the campaign by Hablan en Plata: Second-class Citizens, from Antena 3, to fight against over-the-counter commissions for seniors.