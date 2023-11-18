In Los Angeles they have decided to bombard themselves with millions of fruit flies to achieve an ambitious goal: a fruit fly-free Los Angeles. No, it’s not a mistake. Yes, it does sound strange. The campaign that the Californian authorities plan to deploy is, however, more logical than it may seem and has top-level economic relevance. With it they want to avoid a plague that could devastate a billion-dollar industry.

We explain ourselves.

“Self-bombing” with flies. It may sound exaggerated, but that is more or less what the Californian authorities have decided to do in Los Angeles County. Over several weeks they will drop hundreds of thousands of fruit flies from the sky onto their territory. How many? Millions.

The Los Angeles Times says that while the campaign lasts, more than 250,000 copies per square mile will be released each week in an area of ​​nine square miles, and the CBS network goes a little further and specifies that the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) plans to release 2.25 million insects. All to put an end to the Mediterranean fruit flies that fly freely through the area, a species known to entomologists as Ceratitis capitata or, depending on the area in which it is located, medfly or medfly.





Kill flies flies. Perhaps the initiative sounds a little crazy, but it is one thing for it to seem that way and quite another for it to be so. The CDFA plan is well studied and is based on a key fact: those 2.25 million flies released are not normal insects, but male specimens purposely bred at a military base in Los Alamitos. Each of them is marked with a special dye, visible under ultraviolet light, which identifies them among wild flies.

What makes these specimens so special—and valuable—is, however, another of their peculiarities: they cannot be reproduced. Each and every one of those 2.25 million males are sterile, so the eggs resulting from their mating with wild females will be infertile. The strategy is called “TIE”, an acronym in English for “sterile insect technique”, and as the CDFA itself recognizes, it seeks to “reduce the reproductive potential” in a given area. “This ‘birth control’ approach can be used to prevent and eradicate fly populations without side effects on the environment,” the agency adds.

A weapon… but not the only one. Jay Van Rein, spokesperson for the CDFA, recently explained to Sfgate that the plan involves releasing 250,000 sterile fruit flies per square mile each week and that the campaign to eradicate the entire current population of the insects could last six months. Or even longer. Such a “bombardment” is not the only trick played by the CDFA, which at the beginning of the month quarantined around 69 square miles – equivalent to 179 km2 – of Los Angeles County precisely to confront these flies.

To beat the annoying dipteran, eliminate it and prevent it from spreading to new areas, the Californian authorities have asked the residents of that region with their own crops not to distribute their fruits and vegetables and if they get rid of them to always use double bags . The CDFA also considered in October using a natural pesticide made from a soil bacteria. The measure affects individuals, but also wholesale companies and fruit retailers, which has already led some to speak of substantial losses.





All for some flies. Perhaps the most surprising thing about what is happening in Los Angeles is not that flies are going to be released to get rid of flies — the SIT is after all a not so strange practice, it is contemplated by the FAO and we have already seen it in Singapore to eliminate mosquitoes—but what has led to such a deployment. If the CDFA has put the institutional machinery in motion and such a control plan has been drawn up, it has been due to the discovery of three flies.

This is detailed by the Los Angeles Times, which reveals that what set off all the alarms was the discovery of three fruit flies in October. Yes, you read correctly: three. The discovery was made by a technician from the Los Angeles County Agriculture Office, who found two adult specimens in a trap installed in a persimmon tree and another in a pomegranate tree located in a yard in Leimert Park, south of Los Angeles. . Just a few weeks later we have a quarantine order that, the newspaper claims, has been extended to cover a large area of ​​​​almost 90 square miles, and a plan to release millions and millions of flies.

Small but fearsome. Maybe there weren’t many and maybe they weren’t especially big, but as Ken Pellman, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Farm Bureau, explains, “prevention is better than cure.” Now experts plan to release the sterile males every three or four days during two life cycles of the fruit flies, which usually last between four and six months. They have good reason to be so cautious.

Ceratitis capitata lays its eggs inside more than 250 different types of fruits and vegetables. When they hatch, their larvae then open galleries that end up rotting and destroying crops. Citing calculations from the CDFA itself, Independent assures that if these populations get out of control they could end up costing the state up to 1.8 billion dollars annually.

An old woman known enemy. This is not the first time that the state of California has dealt with these flies. In the early 1980s they reached such a level that the then governor, Democrat Jerry Brown, decided to launch an intense campaign with an insecticide malathion. It more or less worked. The measure generated strong social rejection and, although the flies seemed to disappear for a time, they were back at the end of that same decade.

Medflies are not the only headache for the CDFA either. In August, Los Angeles detected several dozen Tau fruit flies, native to Southeast Asia, which forced the deployment of the first known quarantine in the Western Hemisphere to stop this specific species. On that occasion, around twenty specimens of Tau had been identified near Santa Clarita, which may represent a “serious” pest for the sector.

