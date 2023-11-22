All Lords of the Fallen players can now download the update, which also adds a new mission starring the community’s favorite NPC.

It has not been nominated in any category of The Game Awards 2023, but Lords of the Fallen has won the affection of millions of players. And not only that, but it is the great soulslike of the year along with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, in the absence of a new hit from FromSoftware.

Lords of the Fallen is a long, fun game that immerses players in the world of Mournstead. Plus, the dual mechanics between Axiom and Umbral give it an extra point.

After completing the adventure and unlocking its different endings, you can try your luck with its New game plus mode. But it doesn’t end there, because its creators have very ambitious plans in mind.

So much so, that Lords of the Fallen will receive various free updates in the coming months, as part of the content roadmap programmed by CI Games and Hexworks.

The first free wave of The Way of the Bucket is now available for Lords of the Fallenadding tons of playable new features and technical improvements in all versions.

Free news for the soulslike of the year

The first content update is now available. Stands out for adding a new quest, starring the community’s favorite NPCas well as new weapons, outfits, six new spells, difficulty balances, and many technical improvements.

First of all, remind you that the title is reduced by 34% on all platforms, as part of the Black Friday 2023 discounts.

Among the new features of the update, Lords of the Fallen now has lower enemy density (some areas have 30% less), and you are less likely to be cornered by large groups.

Furthermore, the enemies they have lost precisionwhich allows the most physical players not to suffer too much against enemy archers.

”Thank you to our dedicated community for your continued passion and support as we deliver our packed content roadmap post-launch. Their incredibly positive response to their recent reveal is extremely motivating,” says Saul Gascon of Hexworks.

The final bosses, yes, now they are more fearsome than ever before. The points of damage we do to them have been balanced, and they have new movements (and greater aggressiveness). In short, the challenge is even greater.

”It’s been just over a month since the successful launch of Lords of the Fallen, which, considering what a tempestuous year it’s been for the games industry as a whole, is an achievement we’re proud of,” says Marek Tyminski, CEO of CI Games.

Hexworks also indicates that The Way of the Bucket is the continuation of the Halloween themed event, The Pumpkin Patchwhich already had numerous free new features a month ago.

Lords of the Fallen is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can now download this content update, which also improves soulslike performance. Soon, improvements will arrive for New game plusand other news for 2024.