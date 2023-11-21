HEXWORKS’ action RPG, Lords of the Fallen, is preparing to welcome new post-launch content within it. Reviewed by our Marco Bromthe work is currently available exclusively on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series The Way of the Bucket, the first post-launch content, precisely, It is free and available for download.

Inside, players will experience a new mission with an NPC familiar to the communitywielding a new set of weapons and wearing additional armor, as well as six new spells and many performance, stability and optimization improvements, including difficulty balancing.