Today, HEXWORKS has released the Lords of the Fallen roadmap, the reboot of the 2014 title thematically close to Dark Souls. After having sold a generous number of copies, the production is preparing for a long gestation by the development team. Reviewed by our Marco Bromthe production is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

“We at HEXWORKS are incredibly proud of the open relationship we are fostering with our community. We actively listen to their constructive feedback and work diligently to deliver what we believe, collectively, will elevate Lords of the Fallen even more. Each addition to the game is a labor of love, as we strive to push the boundaries of both the game and the genre,” said Saül Gascon, head of the studio.

