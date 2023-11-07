Lords of the Fallen announces the roadmap for the remainder of 2023 with new content, weekly updates, two events, new items…

Lords of the Fallen It hasn’t been easy to stand out in this year’s busy release schedule, especially coming out in the month of October.

But, against all odds (sequel to a game that few remember, in a subgenre as trite as soulslike, just a month after Lies of P), Lords of the Fallen has been a sales and critical success, although with some opinions. divided.

Its creators, HEXWORKS, have announced through the publisher CI Games the roadmap for the remainder of 2023, which will be defined by two new events between weekly updates and a lot of free content.

Lords of the Fallen’s plans for the remainder of 2023

The most important thing regarding new content is that there will be two more events before the New Year, each of which will bring new content to the dark crusaders of Mournstead. We can expect something similar in scale to the “Season of the Bleak” Halloween event.

Multiple new questlines will be added before the end of the year, with the opportunity to unlock new unique armor and weapon sets (some of which have been created jointly with the community itself during collaborative live broadcasts).

will also be added 12 new spellsnew finisher attacks, and a host of community-requested features, including New Game + modifier system (NG+), a novelty in the genre.

“At HEXWORKS we are incredibly proud of the open relationship we are fostering with our community. We actively listen to your constructive feedback and work diligently to deliver what we believe will elevate Lords of the Fallen even further,” said studio director Saül Gascon.

HEXWORKS confirms plans to release weekly updates, which fix bugs and also improve its performance, like the one we already had last week, including the online game.

In the future, it is likely that Lords of the Fallen have DLCs or paid content expansions. Before launch, HEXWORKS already said that the future of post-launch gaming It would depend on the demand of the playersalthough they did promise to support the game with updates for at least six months or a year.