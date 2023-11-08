In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Capture the Christmas magic with a Pokémon twist. The most anticipated advent calendar is here to surprise fans of all ages.

The Pokémon universe has expanded beyond video games and animated series, becoming a cultural phenomenon that transcends generations, filling the hearts of young and old with joy with its magic and camaraderie.

Now that Christmas is approaching, what better way to wait for it than with the excitement of opening a new window every day with the excitement of a Pokémon trainer? Forget traditional advent calendars: this year, the pokemon advent calendar It is presented as the treasure that every fan of the franchise would like to discover under their tree. And for only 3.93 euros on AliExpress!

Pokémon Advent Calendar

Christmas comes with Pokémon surprises!

With this advent calendar you can take home 24 random pieces of pure happiness, modeled in high quality PVC, ready to unleash expectation and surprise. Each of the 24 action figures brings you a piece of the vast world of Pokémon. Imagine opening a blind box every day that keeps a companion in battles and adventures inside.

The fun of Pokémon hunting doesn’t end on the screen of your console or mobile phone; is materialized in this set that promises to bring excitement to your home. Who knows what creature will be hiding in the next box? The anticipation of discovering a new figure every morning is a daily gift that will keep the magic of Pokémon alive until Christmas Eve arrives.

Guaranteed quality and fun

In addition to the daily excitement, what makes this calendar special is the quality of each piece. Made of PVC, these figures are robust and faithful to the original designs, something any collector will appreciate. The size of each figurine is perfect for the little ones in the house to play with or to subtly decorate the workspace of the older ones.

Box bag packaging protects each Pokémon so it arrives in your hands ready for battle, keeping the mystery of its identity until the last moment. And the random selection adds to the element of surprise we all expect from an advent calendar. Will they all be different? Will you find your favorite Pokémon? Uncertainty is part of the fun.

The best gift for this Christmas

With such a low offer, this AliExpress Pokémon advent calendar is the ideal gift not only for the little ones but also for those adults who grew up with Pokémon and want to add a touch of nostalgia and excitement to your holiday season. It’s time for you to make this unique set yours, because with such a reasonable price, they won’t last long.

Imagine the happy face of the children when they wake up every morning with the hope of discovering what Pokémon is hidden in their calendar, or that of that adult friend, fan of the first hour, when receiving such an original gift and full of memories his childhood.

Look no further, because you have found the perfect gift. For less than four euros, you are buying smiles, surprises and memories that will last much longer than the holiday season. So now you know, get yours before they run out and make this Christmas a season to remember, full of adventures and discoveries, in true Pokémon style.

