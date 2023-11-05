Anna Trea has fascinated us on the stage of The Voice with a very risky proposal in the Assaults.

Their original version of Wannabe, one of the Spice Girls’ most successful songs, reverberated across the stage and left us all speechless. It’s normal that Pablo López gave him another chance in the Final Assault!

Her coach has thanked Anna for her work, a real leap of faith for betting on a very risky performance, but one that has turned out perfectly.

Before the talent left the stage, Nathy Peluso got up to leave her a very important message. Orozco’s advisor could not remain silent and she congratulated him on her performance with a powerful and highly applauded feminist plea.

“Long live the brave, daring and rebellious women,” said the Argentine artist. Three adjectives that greatly characterize Anna Trea. But not only because of her performance in the Assaults, but because of everything she has shown in this edition of The Voice. Great moment!