Lollobrigida and the Frecciarossa: satire

Lollobrigida, it’s not just the delay behind that “extraordinary stop”

Behind the train stop a Ciampino to bring down Minister Lollobrigida there would be not only the delay of the Frecciarossa but a war between railway managers in view of the appointments in April. In the spring the government will have to choose whether to reconfirm or not Luigi FerrarisCEO of the FS Group appointed in 2021 by Mario Draghi on the advice of the economist Francesco Giavazzi. Ferraris would not be Giorgia’s first choice Melons but for months he has been trying to gain credit with the prime minister to be reconfirmed. And he also did it directly with Meloni: the CEO of Railways – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – in the last four months he has had two confidential meetings with the prime minister to present his work to her and seek reconfirmation. The first was on July 16thon the train Rome-Pompeii. During the trip for the presentation of the route together with the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, Ferraris asked for a face-to-face meeting with Meloni in a reserved carriage. During that conversation, leading government sources report, the manager explained to the prime minister his plan for the privatization of Railways that it could bring 5 billion in state coffers.



Furthermore, Ferraris – continues Il Fatto – would have committed to prosecuting by 2026 all the projects envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (around 25 billion out of 40 from the Ministry of Infrastructure). On that occasion, Meloni would have responded positively to Ferraris by inviting him to Palazzo Chigi. The second meeting would take place two months later, in September, in the institutional seat of government. However, Luigi enters into Ferraris’ attempt to gain credit for reconfirmation Corradi, CEO of Trenitalia, controlled by the Ferrovie group. The latter – appointed by the M5S and reconfirmed by Salvini – in April aims to take Ferraris’ place and for this reason he is looking for support in the government. And it is no coincidence that Tuesday his secretary has been contacted by that of Minister Lollobrigida – backstory never denied – to get off at Ciampino on the Rome-Naples route and from there the input to the train conductor bring down Meloni’s loyalist.

